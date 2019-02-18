TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s center-right opposition party says its 31 lawmakers plan to resign from parliament over alleged corruption and inefficiency of the country’s Socialist government.
Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha said Monday the parliamentary group decided to hand in their mandates. Basha asked for a transition government to be put in place until an early election is held.
Members of smaller opposition parties might join the Democrats leaving Albania’s 140-seat parliament, where the governing Socialists hold 74 seats.
The opposition plans to rally outside parliament on Thursday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Amid Trump’s crackdown, thousands of asylum-seekers on the border are giving up
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
Basha accused the government of links to organized crime, stealing votes, and sidestepping lawmakers and the justice system.
Socialist Deputy Prime Minister Erion Brace called the resignations “unimportant.” He alleged the Democrats don’t want to have corrupt lawmakers from the party undergo required financial background checks.