SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Organizers of a meeting to discuss an upcoming mayoral race in Georgia barred reporters from attending — unless they were African-American.

News outlets report the Wednesday meeting at a church in Savannah was held to try to unite the city’s black community behind a single candidate for mayor. Signs at the door said “Black Press Only!” The Savannah Morning News reports white reporters were denied entry, while at least two black reporters were allowed inside.

The newspaper said the Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams, who organized the meeting, declined to discuss the entry policy.

At least three black candidates have announced campaigns to challenge Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, who is white and seeking re-election this year. Two of them — Van Johnson and Louis Wilson — attended the meeting Wednesday.

