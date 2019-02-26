WINGATE, N.C. (AP) — An online threat prompted heightened security after a North Carolina university’s Muslim Students Association invited a journalist to campus.
News outlets report the group at Wingate University advertised an event featuring journalist Noor Tagouri on its Facebook page. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement that someone posted a comment on the ad with insulting remarks about the Quran and telling attendees “good luck living through it.”
University officials said the Facebook user wasn’t associated with the university.
University spokeswoman Kristen Yost says the school wants all to feel welcome. Wingate police attended Monday’s night event. No incidents were reported.
MSA President Haneen Muhyeddin says hate speech is “nothing new,” and the organization is used to it. CAIR called on state and federal authorities to investigate the threat.