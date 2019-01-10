BERLIN (AP) — A once-prominent figure in the far-right Alternative for Germany has left the party after a falling-out and has reportedly founded a new group.
Andre Poggenburg, who as the party’s regional leader in eastern Saxony-Anhalt state led it to its strongest state election performance yet in 2016, confirmed to news agency dpa Friday he has left.
The daily Die Welt quoted Poggenburg as saying that the party had taken a noticeable left turn lately for fear of being placed under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.
Last year, Poggenburg resigned as regional party leader after labeling Turks as “camel drivers” and immigrants with dual nationality a “homeless mob we no longer want to have.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Montana lawmaker proposes to give $8M to build border wall
- US orders refuges to staff for hunters despite shutdown VIEW
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- In the world's 'happiest countries,' an increasing number of young people don't feel well at all
- Pancho Villa, prostitutes and spies: The U.S.-Mexico border wall's wild origins
Die Welt reported he set up a new party named “Awakening of German Patriots — Central Germany.”