DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Oman say three people have been arrested over allegedly setting a deadly house fire in the sultanate that killed a mother and her two children.

The Royal Oman Police said Sunday on Twitter that the three individuals would be prosecuted.

Police did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for the slayings.

The house fire happened Thursday near Bahla, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its massive fort that includes portions built in pre-Islamic times.

Bahla is 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Muscat, the capital of Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Violent crime is rare in the country.