LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Twelve Russian track and field athletes, including 2012 Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov, have been found guilty of taking part in state-backed doping.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Ukhov has been disqualified from the London Olympics, while hammer thrower Tatyana Lysenko and high jumper Svetlana Shkolina also have been disqualified after winning gold at the 2013 world championships.

The court says the 12 cases arose from Richard McLaren’s investigation into allegations of “systemic doping practices in Russian sport.”

CAS ruled the athletes “participated in and/or benefited from anabolic steroid doping” before the London Olympics and the 2013 worlds in Moscow.

The athletes can file appeals to a separate CAS division.

CAS prosecuted the cases for the Russian track federation, which has been suspended by the IAAF since 2015.

