PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spokeswoman for the nation’s oldest reform school says it will appeal the state of Pennsylvania’s decision to revoke its licenses amid an investigation into child abuse allegations.

An investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups at the 193-year-old Glen Mills Schools in suburban Philadelphia.

The Department of Human Services announced Monday that all 14 licenses were revoked “following documented instances of abuse against former students of the residential school.” The department also cited “gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct in operating the facility.”

Glen Mills spokeswoman Aimee Tysarczyk says that the school isn’t closed and that some operations will continue as it appeals. The school has 10 days to appeal the license revocation.

Last week, the school laid off 250 staff members following the state’s order that remaining students be removed from the campus about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.