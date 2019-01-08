HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong fire officials say an oil tanker explosion has killed one person and left three missing at sea.
Authorities say a Vietnam-registered oil tanker burst into flames Tuesday as it prepared to refuel at an anchorage off Hong Kong’s southern coast.
Twenty-one crew members were rescued from the waters. Authorities say one was pronounced dead at the scene and four others have been hospitalized.
Rescuers are searching for the three missing crew members.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims innocence in probe; wall myths WATCH
- Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating