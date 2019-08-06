COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prompted to act by the bloodshed in Dayton, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing a package of measures he says will address mass shootings.

Yet members of DeWine’s own party have repeatedly blocked gun-control measures in the Legislature. Even the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and the high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, could not move Ohio Republicans to act on most elements of a gun-control package proposed last year by then-Gov. John Kasich, also a Republican.

DeWine’s proposals include requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales in Ohio, allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats and increasing efforts to identify mental health risks.

Gun-control advocates say the measures are likely to be watered down, if they pass at all in the GOP-dominated legislature.