BRUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) — Sen. Sherrod Brown is ready to kick off his tour of states that cast pivotal early votes in the 2020 presidential primary.

The Ohio Democrat begins his “Dignity of Work” tour Wednesday in the Ohio city of Brunswick, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. The circuit is a key step before he decides whether to launch a campaign for the White House.

Brown won a third term in November on the strength of a message that emphasizes decent wages, health care and working conditions. He plans to use that motto as he travels from Ohio to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The 66-year-old Brown is weighing a presidential run in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic presidential field.