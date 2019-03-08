CLEVELAND (AP) — A city outside Cleveland has agreed to pay $1 million to the estate of an unarmed man fatally shot by a police officer after a vehicle chase in 2017.
Cleveland.com reports an attorney for the estate of Roy Evans Jr. confirmed Thursday that Strongsville has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed in January 2018 against officer Jason Miller.
Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender says he’s glad the case is over.
The chase, which reached 100 mph, began when a Strongsville officer tried to pull over the 37-year-old Evans’ van for having no headlights on. It ended on Interstate 71 after the van ran over spike strips.
The lawsuit said Miller shot Evans within a second of his opening the van’s driver side door.
A grand jury cleared Miller of wrongdoing.
