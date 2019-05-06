COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is seeking to stay an order requiring a new congressional map be drawn by next month after a court ruling found its Republican-drawn congressional districts unconstitutional.

An appeal was filed Monday on behalf of GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Republican legislative leaders.

A panel of federal judges issued their ruling Friday and ordered the state to draw a new map in time for the 2020 elections. The judges — two nominated by Democratic presidents, one by a Republican — ordered a proposed new map by June 14

The ruling, if it stands, could be an important victory for Democrats in a key battleground state. They hope redrawn boundaries help them pick up House seats and deliver the states’ delegates for a Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.