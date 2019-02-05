ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — School officials say a Maryland high school student used a racist slur in a social media message after his school’s basketball team lost to a team comprised mostly of black players.
The Capitol Gazette reports a letter sent to parents of students at Broadneck High School informed them of the Snapchat message which features a photo of a student and a caption that officials say was aimed at Annapolis High School players.
Broadneck Principal Jim Todd called the post “deplorable.” Todd promised the school would discipline the student, but privacy laws prevent public disclosure of the punishment.
The Caucus of African American Leaders says it will urge the local school board to pass a policy requiring all high school students to take a course on diversity and inclusion before they graduate.
Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/