HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.
In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were “struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect” Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.
Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect “is down” and at least three officers have been injured.
Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump's demand for a border wall shut down the government. At the same time, his company was firing undocumented workers.
- Analysis: Kamala Harris emerges as a 2020 Democratic front-runner
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Brain researchers warn that lack of sleep is a public-health crisis
- U.S. scrambles to outrun China in new 'arms' race over 5G data network.
Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.