MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man was shot dead by Miami Beach police after he stabbed an officer on the iconic Ocean Drive, officials said.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement the man died Sunday, and the officer remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, in stable condition.

Rodriguez said the officer made contact with a man Saturday on the popular street and then was stabbed by him, which prompted other officers to shoot at him.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told The Miami Herald that the officer was patrolling the area as part of an initiative to increase police presence in the party district of South Beach.