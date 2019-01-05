ADAK, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a large earthquake has struck in a remote area of the Aleutian Islands near Alaska, but a tsunami is not expected.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says the 6.0-magnitude quake struck just before 10 a.m. Saturday about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of the town of Adak on Adak Island. Several hundred people live in the town.
Large earthquakes can cause tsunamis that can travel hundreds of miles.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says its statement on the earthquake is for Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California.
