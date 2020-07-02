SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron, news outlets reported.

The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan said Schmitz was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. Schmitz was the only person on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sullivan said Schmitz loved many things, including his family, his country and flying.