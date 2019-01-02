DENTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who they say was fatally shot during a struggle in which he tried to take a deputy’s gun.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that one of the deputies responding to a disturbance Tuesday encountered 26-year-old Dylan Smith of New London.
Officials say that, after a short pursuit, Smith faced the deputy in an aggressive stance and attacked, choking the deputy, gouging his eyes and trying to take his gun. Officials say the deputy “exhausted all less lethal force options” before using opening fire.
The 13-year veteran who wasn’t identified is on administrative duties during an investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system's edge WATCH
- New GOP rivalry? Romney barrels into DC blistering Trump WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'
Smith’s mother, Barbara Smith, says her son had mental illness but the family knows very little about what happened.