NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A child was hospitalized after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish barb, officials said.

The child was injured while on a family fishing trip in New Port Richey, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Tampa, officials said.

While being driven to the hospital, the child experienced breathing difficulties and the child’s mother pulled over to call for help, Pasco County Fire Rescue said Monday. Firefighters responded and evaluated the catfish barb lodged more than an inch (2.5 centimeters) into the child’s chest, officials said in a news reelease.

The child was airlifted to a Tampa hospital as a trauma alert. Officials didn’t release an updated condition Tuesday or release any other information, including the child’s age.

Catfish have barbs, or spines, on their dorsal and pectoral fins. The spines contain a venom that can cause swelling around puncture wounds.