HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say they will review more than 1,400 criminal cases that involved a Houston police officer who the police chief says lied in an affidavit justifying a drug raid on a home in which two residents were fatally shot by officers.
Authorities also have announced that the FBI is opening an investigation to determine whether any civil rights were violated as a result of the raid and shooting.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday that the review will look at cases spanning decades that involved Officer Gerald Goines. Twenty-seven of those cases are active.
Goines has been suspended in the wake of the Jan. 28 raid in which a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were killed. Four officers, including Goines, were shot as they tried to enter the home.
