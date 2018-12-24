ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit the country that straddles Asia and Europe.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Trump wants to make the trip in 2019 but a date hasn’t been set.

Kalin says Erdogan extended the invitation during a weekend phone call between the two presidents on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he had a “long and productive” call with Erdogan in which they discussed “the slow & highly coordinated” pullout of U.S. military personnel.

Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw troops from Syria was also announced last week after a call with Erdogan.