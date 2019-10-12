SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school official says she doesn’t believe race was a factor when a white student spat on a black visitor at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

School officials in Shelton say the Friday incident resulted in a group from Shelton Intermediate School being kicked out of the museum.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports school Principal Dina Marks said on Twitter on Saturday morning that she doesn’t believe the incident was racially motivated. She called it “an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity” and said it was “completely inappropriate.”

Marks was on the trip with students. She says a student spat over the balcony and it hit a black visitor below.

School Superintendent Chris Clouet says officials will be discussing possible disciplinary measures.