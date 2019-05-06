HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — A motorcyclist who allegedly fled from police in northern Minnesota was shot and killed by officers who also struck him with a squad car.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 37-year-old Timothy Majchrzak was shot multiple times and died at the scene Saturday afternoon. A gun was found near him, but authorities haven’t said whether he threatened officers.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office ultimately will review whether the officers’ use of force was justified.

Hermantown police and county deputies were involved. The BCA says law officers were not wearing body cameras. The agency will determine whether squad car cameras captured the encounter, which included both a vehicle chase and a foot chase.

