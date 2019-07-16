GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Police officers were among the mourners at the funeral of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Chloe Wiegand died July 7 when she fell through an open 11th-story window on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship.

WSBT-TV reports that police officers, each carrying a carnation, attended Chloe’s funeral Monday in Granger, Indiana. Her father is an officer in nearby South Bend.

Family attorney Michael Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police statement that she apparently slipped from her grandfather’s hands as he held her out of the window. Winkleman says she plunged from the window that had inexplicably been left open in a children’s play area.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has called her death a tragic incident.

