OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City police officer has testified that an unarmed man wasn’t a threat to anyone but himself when a fellow officer fatally shot him after the victim called 911 threatening suicide.

Keith Sweeney is charged with murder in the 2017 killing of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon, who was apparently trying to set himself on fire when police arrived at the scene.

The Oklahoman reports that Sgt. Erik Howell testified Thursday that Pigeon didn’t have a gun or a knife and that he didn’t “observe any threatening acts.”

Defense attorney Gary James told jurors Thursday that the 34-year-old Sweeney didn’t know whether Pigeon was armed because the other responding officers didn’t notify him by radio. James argued that Sweeney made the proper decision “based on the information he was given.”

