MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The organization that trains Vermont police officers is going to review its use of force training after complaints from the Burlington Police Department that some trainees were injured during training exercises.
A Burlington police officer is suing the state of Vermont for head injuries she suffered during an exercise at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford in which she was repeatedly hit in the head by a trainer.
In a lawsuit filed last week, Officer Erin Bartle alleges she suffered the injuries two years ago.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council initially refused a request by Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo for an independent investigation, but in October it agreed to review its training.
Police Academy Executive Director Richard Gauthier did not return a call seeking comment.