Share story

By
The Associated Press

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a white police officer is facing assault and misconduct charges after being accused of punching a handcuffed black man.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictment on Thursday of county police Cpl. Stephen Downey for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

When Downey responded to a call at a Temple Hills CVS in October, Braveboy says Downey repeatedly punched a handcuffed man in the face while he was belted into the front seat of a cruiser.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski says Downey was suspended with pay after the incident was reported by Downey’s fellow officers.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Downey couldn’t be reached for comment and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Prince George’s County is located just outside of Washington.

The Associated Press