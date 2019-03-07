UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a white police officer is facing assault and misconduct charges after being accused of punching a handcuffed black man.
Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictment on Thursday of county police Cpl. Stephen Downey for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.
When Downey responded to a call at a Temple Hills CVS in October, Braveboy says Downey repeatedly punched a handcuffed man in the face while he was belted into the front seat of a cruiser.
Police Chief Hank Stawinski says Downey was suspended with pay after the incident was reported by Downey’s fellow officers.
Downey couldn’t be reached for comment and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.
Prince George’s County is located just outside of Washington.