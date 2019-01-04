NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white Nashville police officer says he knew “100 percent” that the black man he’s charged with fatally shooting intended to shoot at him and possibly others.
Prosecutors played an investigator’s interview with Andrew Delke in a Nashville courtroom Friday. Delke is charged in the July shooting of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick, who had a pistol as he ran from the officer. A judge is considering whether to send the case to a grand jury.
Delke said he relied on training when Hambrick didn’t heed warnings to drop the gun and it at some point faced Delke, saying he believed that if he didn’t shoot, he’d die.
Prosecutors say Delke’s account has inconsistencies, including the lack of video footage of Hambrick looking back or aiming.
Dozens of officers and rows of Hambrick’s family and advocates attended.