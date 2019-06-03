GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Detroit police officer has died following what was described as domestic violence at a home in a suburban community.

Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski tells The Detroit News that the victim was a female officer, but additional information about her wasn’t immediately released.

Police in Garden City say in a statement that they responded to the home about 11:40 p.m. Sunday and found a person dead inside. Another person was found shot and wounded outside the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on that person weren’t immediately released.

Police describe what happened as a domestic violence incident and say there’s no active threat to the community. Police are investigating.