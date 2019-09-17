WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making her first endorsement of a liberal challenger to an incumbent House Democrat, backing Marie Newman in the primary against eight-term Rep. Daniel Lipinski in Illinois.

The New York congresswoman for now is putting her name and small-dollar fundraising ability behind congressional candidates, rather than in the presidential primary.

Lipinski is among the more conservative Democrats in the House and defeated Newman in a primary last cycle.

By backing a primary opponent to a colleague, Ocasio-Cortez is mounting a campaign strategy that resembles her own political rise last year, when she toppled a House Democratic leader in a stunning primary challenge.

Last week Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, who faces a potential primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III.