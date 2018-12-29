SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica says it has received a request from the head of the Organization of American States to activate a process of invoking the Inter-American Democratic Charter against Nicaragua amid alleged abuses in the country.
Invoking the charter could lead to sanctions or suspension of Nicaragua from the hemispheric bloc. It is not clear whether the required 24 of 34 member nations would support it.
The Central American nation has been mired in a political crisis since protests broke out in April demanding President Daniel Ortega leave office.
Costa Rica currently occupies the presidency of the OAS’ Permanent Council, with El Salvador to take over Jan. 1. Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement that the request from OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro has been circulated among member nations.
