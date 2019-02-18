OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Oakland, California, has released the names of 45 priests, deacons and religious brothers who officials say are “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Monday that Oakland’s list goes back to 1962 — when the diocese was founded. None of the men are currently in the ministry. Of the 45 people named, 20 were priests.

Most have been previously identified but five names have not been in the public domain until now.

Stephan Wilcox, chancellor of the Oakland diocese, tells the newspaper he’s reached out to survivors but hasn’t yet spoken to all of them.

Oakland is the latest in a series of dioceses across the country to release names amid a scandal involving pedophile priests and decades of church cover-ups.