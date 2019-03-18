NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says confusion surrounding a long-awaited arrest led officials to wrongly declare that an off-duty officer had been killed in a 1999 shooting in the Bronx.
A police spokeswoman said Monday that Officer Vincent Ling survived and has since retired. Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted Sunday that Ling had been killed.
Sgt. Jessica McRorie said in a statement that a misreading of the attempted murder charge on suspect Lester Pearson’s arrest warrant “led to the confusion about (Ling’s) death.”
Pearson was arrested Friday in Jacksonville, Florida. The New York Daily News heralded the development on its front page with the headline: “COP KILLER CAUGHT.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- RNC links 'noted Irishman' Beto O'Rourke's heritage to 1998 DWI arrest
- More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream VIEW
- Boeing 737 Max 8 hit trouble right away, pilot’s tense radio messages show
It wasn’t clear if Pearson had a lawyer. Prosecutors said charging documents weren’t in a database because the case is old.