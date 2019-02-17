NEW YORK (AP) — Drums, dragons and dancers are parading through New York’s Chinatown to ring in the Year of the Pig.

Confetti and spectators lined the route of Sunday’s Lunar New Year Parade in lower Manhattan.

Some marchers sported cheerful pink pig masks atop traditional Chinese garb of embroidered silk. Others held aloft big gold-and-red dragons on sticks, snaking the creatures along the route.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York were among the politicians in the lineup. Both are Democrats.

There’s an animal associated with every year in the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle. The Year of the Pig started Feb. 5.

Some parade-goers were familiar with the Chinese zodiac, while others said they were just there to enjoy the cultural spectacle.