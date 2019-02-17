NEW YORK (AP) — Drums, dragons and dancers are parading through New York’s Chinatown to ring in the Year of the Pig.
Confetti and spectators lined the route of Sunday’s Lunar New Year Parade in lower Manhattan.
Some marchers sported cheerful pink pig masks atop traditional Chinese garb of embroidered silk. Others held aloft big gold-and-red dragons on sticks, snaking the creatures along the route.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York were among the politicians in the lineup. Both are Democrats.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Year in space put US astronaut's disease defenses on alert
- Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois WATCH
- In war, as with California wildfires, heroism lives next to horror
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- Amid Trump’s crackdown, thousands of asylum-seekers on the border are giving up
There’s an animal associated with every year in the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle. The Year of the Pig started Feb. 5.
Some parade-goers were familiar with the Chinese zodiac, while others said they were just there to enjoy the cultural spectacle.