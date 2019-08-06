NEW YORK (AP) — New York City plans to spend $9 million to enhance anti-violence efforts, crisis response, security and other programs in the Brooklyn neighborhood where gunfire killed one person and wounded 11 others at a community festival.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials announced the new funding Tuesday for the Brownsville neighborhood.

The sum includes over $5 million to renovate a community center, $1 million to expand a program that aims to disrupt violence, and $1 million to boost the city’s response to violence and other crises in the area.

New security cameras and lighting are planned for the playground where the July 27 shooting happened, and a nearby recreation center is getting a dozen new staffers.

The Democratic mayor says Brownsville “will be defined by resilience, not tragedy.”