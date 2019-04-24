NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presides over a city that’s known for its skyscrapers but he is no fan of the glass towers that have transformed the Manhattan skyline in recent decades.

De Blasio, a Democrat who is hinting at a presidential run, vowed this week to introduce a bill to ban glass and steel skyscrapers, saying those buildings are much less energy efficient than their brick and concrete counterparts and contribute more to global warming.

But representatives of the city’s real estate industry and construction experts say the mayor shouldn’t be so quick to cast stones. They say the glass and steel skyscrapers going up now embody the latest in sustainable development and don’t necessarily create a massive carbon footprint.