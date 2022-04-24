NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter died Sunday responding to a house fire in Brooklyn where a ceiling partially collapsed, injuring several other firefighters and leaving at least one person missing, authorities said.

Firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, had been on the job six years and his father and other relatives were also members of the Fire Department of New York, Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

“I cannot describe the heartbreak of the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what our members do best: putting their lives on the line to save others,” Kavanagh said.

Klein died when the second floor of the building in the Canarsie neighborhood became engulfed in flames, bringing down the ceiling, officials said.

As of Sunday evening, eight firefighters had been injured in the blaze and one resident sustained minor injuries, a FDNY spokesperson said in an email. The scene was still active, the spokesperson said, indicating that the number of injured could change.

Mayor Eric Adams mourned Klein’s death at a Sunday evening press briefing.

Advertising

“It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that New York City has lost one of its bravest,” Adams said, adding that another person was still missing.

Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens said firefighters worked feverishly despite very difficult conditions to reach Klein but could not get to him in time.

Fire units responded to the home Sunday afternoon and found visible flames that escalated to a three-alarm fire. More than 130 fire department personnel were involved in the response, Newsday reported.

The FDNY said its most recent line-of-duty death was in February, when 33-year-old Jesse Gerhard collapsed at a firehouse and died a day after responding to a fire in Queens. His death was determined to be in the line of duty.