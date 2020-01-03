MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Wisconsin have accused a high-ranking New York City education official of swapping online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and reserving a whirlpool suite for a sexual encounter with him.

David Hay, 39, was arrested Sunday at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. He was charged Thursday with child enticement and possession of child pornography.

Online federal court records didn’t list an attorney for Hay as of early Friday afternoon. He was scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court in Green Bay later in the day.

Hay, of Brooklyn, New York, was serving as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.

Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said in a statement Friday that Hay began corresponding in July on a dating app with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy living in Neenah, Wisconsin. That person was actually an undercover police investigator.

Hay and the investigator traded sexually explicit conversations for months and made plans to meet for sex, according to court documents unsealed Friday.

Hay eventually reserved a whirlpool suite at a Neenah hotel for an encounter with the boy on Saturday night. He canceled the meeting at the last minute, however, messaging the investigator, who was still posing as the boy, that his mother had fallen down the stairs and that he was scheduled to fly out of the state on Sunday.

A search of Hay’s phone revealed sexually explicit images of a former Tomah, Wisconsin, high school student, according to court documents and the U.S. attorney’s statement. Hay served as principal at Tomah High School from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that he was an administrator at Kettle Moraine High School in southeastern Wisconsin.

Hay faces between 10 years and life in prison if he’s convicted of facilitating a child sex crime. He faces up to 10 years behind bars if he’s convicted of the child pornography count.