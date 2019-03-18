NEW YORK (AP) — The spiritual leader of an upstate New York self-help group has pleaded not guilty to new charges accusing him of possessing child pornography.
Keith Raniere entered the plea on Monday at a hearing where it became clear that his four co-defendants are taking steps to avoid going to trial with him next month.
Prosecutors hit Raniere last week with charges accusing him of creating and possessing images of a teenage girl. He was previously charged with operating a secret society within his NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhm) group that allegedly forced women to have unwanted sex with him and branded them with his initials.
Raniere’s co-defendants include Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and TV actress Allison Mack. They have denied the charges. A prosecutor said the government is in plea negotiations with Mack and two others.
