NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Council speaker is demanding an apology from a council member who said the legislative body is “controlled by the homosexual community.”
A spokesman for Speaker Corey Johnson issued a statement Friday saying comments by Ruben Diaz Sr. “have no place in New York City” and the Bronx Democrat should apologize to his colleagues and the LGBTQ community.
In a Spanish-language radio program, Diaz, who is a Pentecostal minister, said the homosexual community controls most of the 51 council members. The 75-year-old, Puerto Rican-born politician, who opposes same-sex marriage, called Johnson a “homosexual married to another man.” The speaker is openly gay and single.
Diaz is the father of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted while dining out; 63-year-old woman charged
- Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money
- Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana
- Spokesman: Cosby's wife, children haven't seen him in prison
- Who's the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
Johnson and Diaz Sr. did not immediately respond to messages left on Saturday.