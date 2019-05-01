ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state official overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump or entities linked to him says his frequent criticism of the media undermines the public’s trust in a free press.

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James didn’t mention the Republican president’s name during a speech she gave Wednesday at the state Court of Appeals in Albany.

But afterward she told reporters her comments about rhetoric from the federal government were a reference to Trump and his administration.

Her office said Wednesday that it’s investigating allegations that immigrants who entered the country illegally and worked at his Westchester golf course were bilked out of pay.

James has sued Trump over his charitable foundation and is investigating allegations that Trump exaggerated his wealth to obtain loans.