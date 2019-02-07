Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal officials are investigating after a railroad worker was killed at a Baltimore railyard.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said by telephone that a Norfolk Southern worker was fatally injured Thursday morning at the Bayview railyard during the switching of cars.

Holloway says the NTSB is sending a team to investigate the accident.

A Norfolk Southern representative couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The Associated Press