BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal officials are investigating after a railroad worker was killed at a Baltimore railyard.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said by telephone that a Norfolk Southern worker was fatally injured Thursday morning at the Bayview railyard during the switching of cars.
Holloway says the NTSB is sending a team to investigate the accident.
A Norfolk Southern representative couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's speech exaggerates border peril WATCH
- Democrats speechless as scandal engulfs Virginia's leaders
- Women in white: Democrats draw contrast at Trump's address VIEW
- In Democratic response, Abrams sharply rebukes Trump WATCH