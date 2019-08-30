MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man whose initial 60-day sentence for sexually abusing a child caused outcry has reached a deal in a separate case to plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

Mark Hulett, of Ferrisburgh, was charged in May. The plea deal filed Tuesday says the court may impose a 10- to 20-year sentence.

In the previous case, Hulett pleaded guilty to abusing a girl over a span of four years beginning when she was 6. He was sentenced in 2006 to 60 days.

Hulett wasn’t eligible for sex offender treatment in prison. Judge Edward Cashman said the best way to ensure public safety was to remove him so he could receive treatment.

After rules were changed so Hulett could receive in-prison treatment, Cashman resentenced him to at least three years.

