Norwegian authorities have arrested a high-profile U.S. white supremacist described as a Seattle resident, who was scheduled to speak at an international far-right conference in Oslo. Authorities say they are seeking to deport Greg Johnson, editor-in-chief of the white nationalist Counter-Currents Publishing.

Spokesman Martin Bernsen, from Norway’s domestic security agency, told CNN that Johnson was considered “to be a threat, not because of what he could do but because of his hate speech and his previously expressed support for Anders Breivik.” Breivik is a right-wing terrorist who killed 77 people in a bombing and mass shooting in Norway in 2011, including dozens of teenagers gunned down at a youth camp.

Johnson was arrested under Norway’s immigration act, and Bernsen told CNN authorities are working “as quickly as possible to get him out of the country.”

A report posted on the Counter-Currents Publishing website says Johnson was arrested for a “thoughtcrime.” In a statement on the website, Johnson denied that he supported Breivik’s crimes and said he has consistently “condemned violence and terrorism.” A video with the post shows Johnson speaking at a right-wing forum in Stockholm earlier this year, advising against the use of violence because it creates sympathy for the victims and makes advocates of white nationalism look bad.

Johnson was scheduled to speak at another conference organized by the same group, the Scandza Forum, known for its anti-Semitic and racist views.

A lengthy profile of Johnson compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), says he has cultivated a following through his books and essays. In writings excerpted in the profile, Johnson opposes voluntary birth control, describes interracial dating as a tragedy, declares the Jewish community to be the “principal enemy” and says America would be improved by “fewer Blacks, Asians and Mestizos, not more of them.” He warns that “the white race is threatened with simple biological extinction.”

The profile says Johnson earned a doctorate in philosophy from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and taught part-time at Atlanta’s historically black Morehouse College. The Associated Press described Johnson as based in Seattle, though The Seattle Times could not confirm Sunday when he moved to the city or whether he still lives here. The website Puget Sound Anarchists posted a photograph in February 2018 that it said showed Johnson in Seattle.

According to SPLC, Counter-Currents Publishing was created in 2010. The organization is a “small but functioning publishing house” that sells copies of books by Johnson and several other writers, SPLC says. Johnson’s books include “The White Nationalist Manifesto” and “Toward a New Nationalism.” Johnson also raises money from private donors.

A recent post by Johnson says the website received 234,278 unique visits in September, and nearly 1.74 million page views in October. But the post adds that two more credit-card processors refused to work with them, raising the possibility that the site may soon no longer be able to accept payments online.

Amazon also recently said it will no longer publish Kindle version of the publisher’s books.