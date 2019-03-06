SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Newly renamed North Macedonia’s government says 136 state-funded institutions will adjust their names in the next four months under a historic deal the country formerly known as Macedonia struck with neighboring Greece last year.
But the national anthem will remain unchanged, retaining all references to Macedonia, government spokesman Mile Boshnjakovski said Wednesday. He told the Associated Press that it is part of the country’s national heritage and culture, and is thus exempt from the deal.
He said the country’s state orchestra, TV and news agency will have the word “Macedonian” replaced by “National” in their names. But the Macedonian National Theater won’t change, being a cultural institution.
Among the institutions to be renamed is the central bank, which will become the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia.
