SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministry of newly renamed North Macedonia says it has formally informed the United Nations, U.N. member states and international bodies that its new name has come into effect under a historic deal to end a long dispute with neighboring Greece.
The ministry said in a press release late Thursday it submitted relevant notes to “the United Nation’s Protocol, member and observer states, and to all international, multilateral and regional organizations.”
The country was officially renamed North Macedonia on Tuesday, and as a first move to reflect the change, authorities have replaced road signs on the border with Greece.
The move is a precursor to a series of steps that the renamed country will take as part of the agreement, including changing airport signs, web pages and printed materials.
