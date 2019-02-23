SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in North Macedonia has ordered that a former government minister who was assaulted in a prison yard by other inmates be detained at home instead.
The court in the capital of Skopje decided late Friday that former construction minister Mile Janakieski should serve his pre-trial 30-day detention at home after he was slightly injured in the attack. Janakieski was punched and kicked by inmates in the prison yard. He appealed the detention after the incident.
Janakieski, a conservative, is awaiting trial in connection with the violent storming of parliament in 2017.
A former labor minister facing similar charges remained detained in prison.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev forced the head of the main prison in Skopje to resign over the attack.