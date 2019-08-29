UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is accusing the United Kingdom, France and Germany of “meddling” in its “self-defensive measures for arms modernization,” saying the West will make “no greater mistake” than thinking it will give up its right to have weapons that ensure peace.

A statement Thursday from an adviser at the Korea-Europe Association circulated by North Korea’s U.N. Mission was a response to a joint statement Tuesday from the three important U.S. allies condemning Pyongyang’s “repeated provocative launches” of ballistic missiles.

The Europeans urged North Korea to engage the U.S. on denuclearization.

The North Korea statement said defending national security has become more important after seeing countries “whose destinies were hacked to pieces by the Western powers” and yielded to Western demands “for disarmament under the pressure and appeasement of ‘international society.'”