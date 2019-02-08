NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who helped her immigrant boyfriend register and vote is going to prison for helping the non-citizen vote.

U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan this week sentenced 66-year-old Denslo Allen Paige to two months in prison and a $250 fine. Paige advised Guadalupe Espinosa-Pena to register and vote in the November 2016 elections though he was ineligible as a Mexican citizen.

Espinosa-Pena was among 19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in August by federal prosecutors in eastern North Carolina.

Paige was a seasonal poll worker in Wake County, but she said she was never taught legal residents holding green cards like Espinosa-Pena weren’t allowed to vote. Paige said she thought workers at a help desk at the polling site would know if he could vote.