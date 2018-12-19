RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Voter photo identification will be required again in North Carolina now that the Republican-controlled legislature has overridden a veto by the state’s Democratic governor.
The state House completed the override Wednesday, a day after the Senate also voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill implementing a constitutional amendment. The bill now becomes law and would largely take effect when municipal elections occur next fall.
Voters in November approved a referendum requiring photo ID to vote in person. The legislature returned a few weeks later to fill in the details of qualifying identification cards and exceptions to that new mandate.
Federal judges struck down a 2013 state law that included photo ID and other voting restrictions, ruling they were approved with intentional racial discrimination in mind.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Laverne & Shirley' star, 'Big' director Penny Marshall dies VIEW